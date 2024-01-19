Sports Illustrated Faces Uncertain Future Amid Massive Layoffs

Sports Illustrated, a once titan of sports journalism, is facing a harsh reality check. The magazine's operator, The Arena Group, announced a mass layoff, potentially affecting the entirety of its staff. This drastic measure is a direct consequence of a revoked marketing license by Authentic Brands Group, following a missed quarterly payment by the Arena Group. The future of the magazine hangs in the balance as negotiations continue to determine who will carry the torch and continue the publication of Sports Illustrated.

Financial Struggles and Missteps

The layoffs at Sports Illustrated are symptomatic of the publication's broader struggles. After its acquisition by Meredith Publishing in 2018 and being subsequently sold to Authentic for $110 million, Sports Illustrated has been caught in a whirlwind of challenges. The Arena Group's failure to meet a quarterly payment, resulting in the revocation of their license, was the final straw that pushed the publication into its current predicament.

A Hard Hit for the Workforce

The layoffs are not just numbers on a spreadsheet but represent about 100 real people losing their jobs. The cuts, declared necessary due to substantial debt and missed payments, are part of a shift towards a streamlined business model. However, the NewsGuild workers union, representing a significant portion of the staff, is pushing back, stating that nearly all of their members could lose their jobs.

Facing an Uncertain Future

The layoffs have sparked uncertainty regarding the future of Sports Illustrated. Despite the revocation of Arena's license, Authentic Brands Group has affirmed its commitment to maintaining the publication. While the publication's staff received layoff notices, the union called on Authentic Brands Group to ensure the continued publication of the magazine. As the negotiations continue and the dust settles, the fate of Sports Illustrated hangs in the balance, reflecting the publication's struggles with declining readership and inclusivity efforts.