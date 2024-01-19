Sports Illustrated Faces Major Staff Layoffs Amid Licensing Deal Termination

Sports Illustrated, a name etched in the annals of sports journalism, is grappling with sweeping staff reductions following the termination of a licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG). The sudden move has sent shockwaves through the organization, raising concerns that the layoffs could potentially affect the entire staff and jeopardize the magazine's future.

Advertisment

A Notable Departure from the Norm

The layoffs were triggered by Arena Group, the entity overseeing the Sports Illustrated brand, after ABG revoked its license. The revocation came into effect after Arena Group defaulted on a payment close to $4 million. This development has led to an internal tumult, with the publication's union speaking out vehemently, fearing that 'possibly all' of its represented NewsGuild workers could face the ax.

Clarifying the Air

Advertisment

Amid the turmoil, Pat Forde, a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, provided some clarity. He confirmed that while the layoffs were substantial, they did not encompass the entire staff. Forde also assured that both the Sports Illustrated website and the magazine would continue their operations amidst this challenging period.

Reminiscing the Golden Era with Muhammad Ali

As Sports Illustrated navigates these turbulent waters, it's worth remembering the magazine's glory days. One such shining example is its association with the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Ali graced the magazine's cover five times, marking key milestones in his illustrious career. His first appearance introduced him to the global stage. The second cover showcased his first professional loss, a momentous event in Ali's life. His third cover celebrated his unprecedented achievement of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion for the third time. The fourth cover immortalized his 'Thrilla in Manila' victory, and the final one displayed the iconic photo of Ali standing triumphantly over a knocked-out Sonny Liston.

These covers are not just images; they encapsulate Ali's journey, his struggles, and his triumphs, much like the history of Sports Illustrated itself. As the magazine grapples with its present challenges, it is these moments of past glory that remind us of its indelible contribution to the world of sports journalism.