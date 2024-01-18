Sports Direct Ushers in New Retail Era with Massive Belfast Store

Sports Direct, a leading sports and lifestyle retailer, has ushered in a new era in the Northern Ireland retail landscape with the inauguration of a massive 35,000 square foot store at Boucher Retail Park in Belfast. The store, which is a relocation from an older unit within the same park, spans two floors and is tailored to offer a contemporary shopping experience for sports and lifestyle aficionados.

Advertisment

A Showcase of Top-tier Brands and Services

The flagship store is a veritable treasure trove for sports enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike, boasting an array of prominent sports and lifestyle brands. Customers can find high-quality products from industry leaders such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, New Balance, and Asics, as well as USC, Game, and Evans Cycles. Catering to a diverse clientele, the store has dedicated sections for football, running, men's, women's, and children's wear.

Innovative Sports Direct Running Concept

Advertisment

One of the highlights of the new store is the introduction of the Sports Direct's Running Concept, an innovative feature that was first unveiled at the Sports Direct flagship store in Manchester, UK. This unique concept provides customers with cutting-edge technical tools to assist in selecting the most suitable products for their running needs, such as a running gait analysis service.

A Commitment to Expansion and Excellence

Ger Wright, Managing Director of Sports at Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct, affirmed the company's steadfast commitment to expanding and investing in its store portfolio. The company's ambitious goal is to establish itself as the top sports retailer in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. The new flagship store in Belfast is a testament to this commitment, as it represents a significant step forward in the company's growth trajectory, and a boon for the city's retail sector.