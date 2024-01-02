Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology

Sports Data Labs, Inc. (SD Labs) has marked a milestone in the realm of AI-based human data analysis with the grant of U.S. Patent No. 11,850,053 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent approves an advanced system and method for real-time heart rate measurement using ECG-based sensors, specifically designed for individuals with high activity levels, such as professional athletes, in non-laboratory environments.

A Revolutionary Leap in Health Monitoring

The patented technology by SD Labs ushers in a new era of precision in health monitoring. Its high sampling effectiveness allows for accurate heart rate measurements, even during intense activity. This precision becomes particularly significant in the context of professional sports, where even the slightest inaccuracies could have significant implications.

Beyond accuracy, the patent also presents an innovative method for detecting and replacing missing or outlier data with synthetic data. This feature enhances the reliability of biological sensor data, making it a robust tool for real-time monitoring.

Strengthening Position in Generative AI Applications

With a term extension until March 2041, this patent solidifies SD Labs’ position in the forefront of generative AI applications in diverse fields such as sports, healthcare, and insurance. By leveraging this technology, the company can provide users with control over their personal data while transforming it into actionable insights and predictions through AI.

Expanding Intellectual Property Portfolio

SD Labs continues to fortify its intellectual property portfolio with a total of four U.S. patents issued and thirteen patent families active. These patents concentrate on areas like SaaS-Based Health Diagnostics, Sensor Interoperability, and monetization of sensor-based data. The company’s patented technologies continue to redefine the boundaries of AI application in health monitoring and diagnostics.