Sports Celebrities Flock to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

As the dawn of January 22nd approaches, Ayodhya, India, is all set to host the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir temple. Among the esteemed guests arriving to partake in the auspicious event is celebrated badminton player, Saina Nehwal. The city, decked out in festive decorations, is humming with anticipation, and Nehwal expressed her elation at being part of such a momentous occasion.

Sports Celebrities Grace the Event

Joining Nehwal in the revered city is cricket legend Anil Kumble, accompanied by his family, and former teammate Venkatesh Prasad. They are part of the impressive roster of over 500 notable personalities from various fields attending the ceremony. A significant proportion of these attendees comprises sports stars, reflecting the event's national significance.

Unprecedented Gathering of Icons

From the cricketing world, icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and Rahul Dravid have been invited. Athletes from other sports are also on the guest list, including former footballer Kalyan Chaube, Bhaichung Bhutia, esteemed athlete PT Usha, chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, and badminton star PV Sindhu.

Women in Cricket Recognized

Marking a significant nod to the achievements of women in cricket, former and current women's cricket team captains Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur are also on the guest list. Their presence at this inaugural event of the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya underscores the importance of women's contributions to sports in India.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony, marking the temple's official opening, is a monumental event in India's cultural and religious calendar. With the participation of such a distinguished guest list, it's clear that the event is not just a religious one, but a national celebration.