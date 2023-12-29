en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:35 am EST
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers

In the vast realm of sports, where victories and defeats often define narratives, a unique perspective emerges, one that transcends conventional boundaries and fosters societal development and cross-cultural friendship. Two figures, each from disparate worlds, are champions of this outlook – Chinese President Xi Jinping and American football enthusiast Brandon Chemers.

Sports: Xi Jinping’s Instrument of Progress and Unity

An ardent sports fan, President Xi Jinping’s admiration spans across various sports, from swimming and mountaineering to football, volleyball, basketball, tennis, and martial arts. Beyond mere recreation, he views sports as a vital component of societal progress and a facilitator for cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between different countries. During a 2013 meeting with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, Xi underscored sports’ potential to improve health and promote international friendship.

Brandon Chemers: Finding Unity in a Foreign Land Through Football

Brandon Chemers, who moved from Chicago to Beijing in 1998, propelled by his fascination with China, found solace in the realm of sports. Engaging with local football teams, he discovered an effective conduit to integrate into the city. His passion for football transcended the field and led to significant friendships with Beijing’s football fans, symbolizing the sport’s power to bridge racial and national divides. Chemers likens the football stands to a large siheyuan (courtyard house), where fans are treated like family, a testament to the unifying spirit of the sport.

The Unifying Power of Sports

The narratives of Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers illuminate the unifying power of sports. They highlight how sports, often viewed through the lens of competition, can serve as a platform for societal development, cross-cultural friendships, and international unity. This perspective provides a refreshing approach to understanding the role of sports in our global society while reinforcing the belief in sports as a universal language that has the power to unite and inspire.

0
China International Relations Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Anticipates Surge in Travel, Signalling Economic Hope for 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Oppo Unveils Find X7 Ultra: A Smartphone Revolution in the Making

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wudang Mountain: The Sacred Site of Taoism and Martial Arts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Unveils Strategy to Boost Global Influence: A Shift from US-Dominated World Order

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Iron Ore Closes 2023 with First Annual Gain Since 2020 ...
@Business · 47 mins
Iron Ore Closes 2023 with First Annual Gain Since 2020 ...
heart comment 0
Alibaba Fined 1 Billion Yuan in Landmark Antitrust Case Initiated by JD.com

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Alibaba Fined 1 Billion Yuan in Landmark Antitrust Case Initiated by JD.com
Boeing’s 737 MAX Returns to Service in China: Signal of Industry Recovery

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Boeing's 737 MAX Returns to Service in China: Signal of Industry Recovery
Nvidia Rolls Out New Gaming Chip GeForce RTX 4090 D Amid U.S. Export Restrictions in China

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Nvidia Rolls Out New Gaming Chip GeForce RTX 4090 D Amid U.S. Export Restrictions in China
Chinese Lawmakers Weigh In on Fireworks Debate Amid Lunar New Year Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Lawmakers Weigh In on Fireworks Debate Amid Lunar New Year Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
3 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
4 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
4 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
6 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
8 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
9 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
11 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
13 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
13 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
60 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app