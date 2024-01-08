en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, 17-year-old sharpshooter Ben De Pedro from Warburton, a student at Lilydale High School, achieved significant success at the Universal Trench World Championships in Spain. Representing Australia, De Pedro played a crucial role in leading the Junior team to a gold medal win and secured seventh place individually, hitting 185 out of 200 targets.

Local Sports Achievements

Moving to the local sports arena, Kilsyth’s senior football teams, both men’s and women’s, reached the grand finals for the first time. The women’s team topped the division three ladder, while the men’s team reached the finals after a hiatus of nearly three decades. The club’s president, Quentin Van Veen, lauded the resilience and results of their teams, especially given the temporary facilities due to ongoing construction.

International Cricket in Japan

Mooroolbark cricketer Jess Adams showcased her prowess on an international platform in Japan, leading her team to a tournament victory and earning personal accolades. She expressed optimism about the potential for cricket to grow competitively in Japan, marking an exciting future for the sport.

Overcoming Challenges

In a heartening story of perseverance, Lilydale primary school student Lilly, who has a visual impairment, won a bronze medal for shot put at the School Sport Victoria state championships. She overcame the challenges associated with her condition, demonstrating remarkable resilience and spirit.

Yarra Ranges Athletics Success

Yarra Ranges Athletics athletes also celebrated a year of success in various international competitions. Notable achievements include Mitch Pointon and Zoe Addinsall’s participation in the Under 15 and Under 17 Laser Run World Championships, Kellie Emerson’s performance at the World Mountain Running Championships, Harry Norman’s Victorian Men’s 5000m Championship title, and a team relay gold at the Athletics Victoria State Track Relay Championships.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Woodside Energy Signs MOU with SK E&S: A Strategic Move Towards Hydrogen and Ammonia Markets
Woodside Energy, the leading Australian oil and gas company, has made a crucial move towards alternative energy markets. The firm has recently announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s utilities giant, SK E&S. The agreement aims to explore potential offtake deals and financial investments in hydrogen and ammonia projects. This move is
Woodside Energy Signs MOU with SK E&S: A Strategic Move Towards Hydrogen and Ammonia Markets
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
23 mins ago
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
Alex Carey and Steve Smith Gear Up for Big Bash League Amid Test Series Conclusion
26 mins ago
Alex Carey and Steve Smith Gear Up for Big Bash League Amid Test Series Conclusion
2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Glamour, Achievement, and Global Artistry
8 mins ago
2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Glamour, Achievement, and Global Artistry
Understanding Frequent Flyer Programs: An Insight into Australian Travelers' Confusion
20 mins ago
Understanding Frequent Flyer Programs: An Insight into Australian Travelers' Confusion
WA Man Charged with Kidnapping Kid and Attempt on Older Brother Stirs Fear in Wheatbelt
23 mins ago
WA Man Charged with Kidnapping Kid and Attempt on Older Brother Stirs Fear in Wheatbelt
Latest Headlines
World News
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
15 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
40 seconds
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
46 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
47 seconds
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
49 seconds
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
53 seconds
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
59 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
3 mins
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app