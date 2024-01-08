Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, 17-year-old sharpshooter Ben De Pedro from Warburton, a student at Lilydale High School, achieved significant success at the Universal Trench World Championships in Spain. Representing Australia, De Pedro played a crucial role in leading the Junior team to a gold medal win and secured seventh place individually, hitting 185 out of 200 targets.

Local Sports Achievements

Moving to the local sports arena, Kilsyth’s senior football teams, both men’s and women’s, reached the grand finals for the first time. The women’s team topped the division three ladder, while the men’s team reached the finals after a hiatus of nearly three decades. The club’s president, Quentin Van Veen, lauded the resilience and results of their teams, especially given the temporary facilities due to ongoing construction.

International Cricket in Japan

Mooroolbark cricketer Jess Adams showcased her prowess on an international platform in Japan, leading her team to a tournament victory and earning personal accolades. She expressed optimism about the potential for cricket to grow competitively in Japan, marking an exciting future for the sport.

Overcoming Challenges

In a heartening story of perseverance, Lilydale primary school student Lilly, who has a visual impairment, won a bronze medal for shot put at the School Sport Victoria state championships. She overcame the challenges associated with her condition, demonstrating remarkable resilience and spirit.

Yarra Ranges Athletics Success

Yarra Ranges Athletics athletes also celebrated a year of success in various international competitions. Notable achievements include Mitch Pointon and Zoe Addinsall’s participation in the Under 15 and Under 17 Laser Run World Championships, Kellie Emerson’s performance at the World Mountain Running Championships, Harry Norman’s Victorian Men’s 5000m Championship title, and a team relay gold at the Athletics Victoria State Track Relay Championships.