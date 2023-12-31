en English
Sports

Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:13 am EST
In the heart of the Virgin Islands, a unique partnership is fostering a renewed sense of environmental consciousness. The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) has interwoven its environmental stewardship agenda with the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp, an initiative that is resonating deeply within the community.

Integrating Environmental Consciousness Into Sports

The Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp is not just about honing athletic prowess—it’s about nurturing a holistic outlook on life, including environmental responsibility. The camp has actively embraced VIWMA’s ‘Preserving Paradise Buddies’ (PPB) initiative, integrating it into their summer activities. The camp participants have been seen donning PPB gear, a symbolic testament to their commitment to the cause.

The Power of Community Engagement

This collaboration with VIWMA has unveiled the potential of community engagement in promoting environmental conservation. As part of the partnership, VIWMA has been offering instructive presentations and distributing PPB merchandise to educate camp attendees about sustainable practices. The active participation of the camp illustrates the success of this community partnership, revealing the critical role of local organizations in driving environmental change.

Shaping Sustainable Futures

VIWMA’s outreach initiatives, such as the PPB program, aim to educate and encourage the community to contribute to waste reduction and environmental protection. The involvement of the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp in these efforts signifies a commitment to integrating environmental consciousness into sports and community activities. This alliance showcases the importance of waste diversion efforts and the power of collective action in achieving sustainable waste management goals.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

