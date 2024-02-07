Sport Wales Grants £1m to Boost Energy Efficiency in Community Sports Clubs

In an unprecedented move, Sport Wales has disbursed £1 million from the Welsh Government's capital funding to 58 community sports clubs across 46 different towns and cities in Wales. This funding, known as the Energy Saving Grant, is earmarked for the enhancement of energy efficiency within these clubs.

The Energy Saving Grant: An Eco-Friendly Initiative

The grant allows for individual clubs to receive up to £25,000 for the implementation of environmentally friendly upgrades. Over half of the recipient clubs have expressed plans to install solar panels. Others will focus their efforts on the installation of LED lighting, motion sensors, and sustainable water sourcing. The overarching aim is twofold: to reduce utility bills, thereby making the clubs more financially sustainable, and to contribute to environmental conservation.

The Impact: Financial Sustainability and Climate Crisis Response

Brian Davies, CEO of Sport Wales, underscored the significance of this initiative in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. He stressed that financial sustainability is essential for clubs to continue offering affordable activities to their communities. Davies expressed confidence that the investment would yield considerable financial savings and play a pivotal role in responding to the climate crisis.

Success Stories: Stow Park Lawn Tennis Club

Stow Park Lawn Tennis Club in Newport is among the beneficiaries of the Energy Saving Grant. The club plans to use their £25,000 grant for an array of energy-saving upgrades, including the installation of solar panels with battery storage.

The initiative by Sport Wales, funded by the Welsh Government, is the first of its kind. The deputy minister for sport, Dawn Bowden MS, has emphasized the need for such grants to ensure financial sustainability in clubs. She believes that this will enable clubs to continue serving their communities and promoting active lifestyles, while also contributing to environmental conservation.

There is optimism that this initiative will set a precedent for future grants of a similar nature, thereby fostering an environment-friendly culture within sports clubs across Wales.