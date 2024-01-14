Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers

In a significant development that ripples through the world of sport shooting, Indian veteran Manavjit Singh Sandhu has experienced a major setback. His gun stock failed the equipment test ahead of the Asian Qualifiers in Kuwait, leading to his disqualification from the event. This comes as a blow to Sandhu, a former World Championships gold medalist, who was competing for India after a hiatus of three years.

Allegations of Bias

The disqualification doesn’t just represent a roadblock on Sandhu’s path to the Paris Olympics, but it also raised questions on the impartiality of the Tournament Director. Sandhu has alleged bias in the decision, claiming that the director was playing politics. He is backed by NRAI Senior Vice-President Kalikesh Singhdeo, and together they plan to lodge a formal complaint challenging the disqualification.

Seeking Redressal

Manavjit Singh Sandhu‘s next steps include reaching out to the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) and exploring legal options for redressal. The NRAI is also stepping in, attempting to contact ISSF president Luciano Rossi to have the matter resolved.

Controversy and Support

The setback has snowballed into a controversy just ahead of the Asia Olympics qualifier in Kuwait City. Sandhu, who has represented India in four Olympics, voiced his disappointment and accused the technical director of rudeness and stubbornness. The Indian camp is rallying behind him, planning to lodge a complaint. Sandhu’s team member has stated that his gun was not in violation of the rule book, further fueling the controversy.