India

Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
In a significant development that ripples through the world of sport shooting, Indian veteran Manavjit Singh Sandhu has experienced a major setback. His gun stock failed the equipment test ahead of the Asian Qualifiers in Kuwait, leading to his disqualification from the event. This comes as a blow to Sandhu, a former World Championships gold medalist, who was competing for India after a hiatus of three years.

Allegations of Bias

The disqualification doesn’t just represent a roadblock on Sandhu’s path to the Paris Olympics, but it also raised questions on the impartiality of the Tournament Director. Sandhu has alleged bias in the decision, claiming that the director was playing politics. He is backed by NRAI Senior Vice-President Kalikesh Singhdeo, and together they plan to lodge a formal complaint challenging the disqualification.

Seeking Redressal

Manavjit Singh Sandhu‘s next steps include reaching out to the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) and exploring legal options for redressal. The NRAI is also stepping in, attempting to contact ISSF president Luciano Rossi to have the matter resolved.

Controversy and Support

The setback has snowballed into a controversy just ahead of the Asia Olympics qualifier in Kuwait City. Sandhu, who has represented India in four Olympics, voiced his disappointment and accused the technical director of rudeness and stubbornness. The Indian camp is rallying behind him, planning to lodge a complaint. Sandhu’s team member has stated that his gun was not in violation of the rule book, further fueling the controversy.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

