en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies

In a substantial policy shift, Sport Canada, the federal department tasked with funding the country’s national sports organizations (NSOs), has scrapped an internal grading system initially designed to assess NSO governance. The decision comes on the heels of a damning investigation by The Globe and Mail, which revealed that the system awarded high scores to sports programs accused of abuse and mismanagement.

High Grades Amidst Allegations

Despite receiving more than $130-million in funding, at least 15 of Canada’s over 60 NSOs are presently caught in controversies. These controversies range from sexual assault allegations, to instances of physical and mental abuse, governance failures, and financial misconduct. Notably, Canadian Artistic Swimming and Hockey Canada, two NSOs that have received high scores for their governance policies, are among those embroiled in these significant controversies.

Case of Hockey Canada

For instance, Hockey Canada was awarded high marks for its board structure and development, only for its entire board to resign following a governance review. This review was conducted by former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell and unveiled substantial issues within the organization.

Addressing the Crisis

In response to the ongoing crisis in Canadian sports, Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough has announced a federal commission set up to investigate abuse and maltreatment in sports. The commission will spend 18 months scrutinizing these issues. In a further attempt to foster change, a new compliance and accountability unit will be established within Sport Canada. This unit will be responsible for sanctioning NSOs that are facing problems, though the specifics of its operation are still to be determined. This move is part of a broader effort to spur a cultural shift in Canada’s sports system, focused on accountability, integrity, and safe sport.

0
Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cross-Country Skier Creates Winter Wonderland in Ottawa: The Kichi Sibi Winter Trail

By Salman Khan

Lithium Universe Gears Up for Drilling Campaign at Quebec's Apollo Project

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Retired Commander Highlights Recruitment and Retention Crisis in Canada's Navy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Oil Prices Set for Largest Annual Dip Since 2020 Amid Global Market Un ...
@Business · 13 mins
Oil Prices Set for Largest Annual Dip Since 2020 Amid Global Market Un ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
11 seconds
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
28 seconds
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
Brighton Ends Tottenham's Unbeaten Streak with a 4-2 Victory
51 seconds
Brighton Ends Tottenham's Unbeaten Streak with a 4-2 Victory
Ranvir Singh: New Year's Eve Trauma and the Healing Power of Shared Grief
1 min
Ranvir Singh: New Year's Eve Trauma and the Healing Power of Shared Grief
Historic Peace Accord Signed Between Assam Government and ULFA
3 mins
Historic Peace Accord Signed Between Assam Government and ULFA
Cross-Country Skier Creates Winter Wonderland in Ottawa: The Kichi Sibi Winter Trail
4 mins
Cross-Country Skier Creates Winter Wonderland in Ottawa: The Kichi Sibi Winter Trail
Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party
5 mins
Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
8 mins
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
8 mins
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
21 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app