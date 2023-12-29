Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies

In a substantial policy shift, Sport Canada, the federal department tasked with funding the country’s national sports organizations (NSOs), has scrapped an internal grading system initially designed to assess NSO governance. The decision comes on the heels of a damning investigation by The Globe and Mail, which revealed that the system awarded high scores to sports programs accused of abuse and mismanagement.

High Grades Amidst Allegations

Despite receiving more than $130-million in funding, at least 15 of Canada’s over 60 NSOs are presently caught in controversies. These controversies range from sexual assault allegations, to instances of physical and mental abuse, governance failures, and financial misconduct. Notably, Canadian Artistic Swimming and Hockey Canada, two NSOs that have received high scores for their governance policies, are among those embroiled in these significant controversies.

Case of Hockey Canada

For instance, Hockey Canada was awarded high marks for its board structure and development, only for its entire board to resign following a governance review. This review was conducted by former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell and unveiled substantial issues within the organization.

Addressing the Crisis

In response to the ongoing crisis in Canadian sports, Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough has announced a federal commission set up to investigate abuse and maltreatment in sports. The commission will spend 18 months scrutinizing these issues. In a further attempt to foster change, a new compliance and accountability unit will be established within Sport Canada. This unit will be responsible for sanctioning NSOs that are facing problems, though the specifics of its operation are still to be determined. This move is part of a broader effort to spur a cultural shift in Canada’s sports system, focused on accountability, integrity, and safe sport.