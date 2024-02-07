Spokane Indians Embark on $16.5 Million Stadium Upgrade

The Spokane Indians, a beloved minor league baseball team in Spokane, Washington, are embarking on a substantial renovation project for their stadium and facilities. This development aims to significantly enhance the experience for both players and spectators alike, taking the team's games to a whole new level in terms of aesthetics and functionality.

Phase 1: Lighting the Path Forward

Currently underway, Phase 1 of the project includes the installation of new stadium lights, clubhouses, locker rooms, and dining facilities. Additionally, a state-of-the-art workout facility and two large video boards are set to be incorporated, revolutionizing the way games are experienced. The initial phase is projected to cost between $8 to $10 million, a substantial investment in the future of the Spokane Indians.

Phase 2: Enhancing the Field of Play

Set to kick off in September, Phase 2 will focus primarily on the playing field itself. The dugouts, the field, and the outfield fence are all set for a major facelift. The second phase of renovations is estimated to cost between $6.5 to $8.5 million, bringing the total estimated cost of the project to approximately $16.5 million.

The Impact: A New Era for the Spokane Indians

These upgrades represent a significant commitment to the Spokane Indians and their fans. Not only will they enhance the aesthetic appeal of the stadium and facilities, but they will also provide players with improved amenities, propelling the team to new heights. As the Spokane Indians embark on this ambitious project, they are not only investing in infrastructure but also in their future and the future of baseball in Spokane.