Spokane High School Basketball Rivalry Faces Changes with New Venue and Student Dynamics

For the first time in its history, the annual stinky sneaker basketball game rivalry between University High School (UH) and Central Valley High School (CV) in Spokane, Washington, will be held at Reece Court in Cheney, marking a significant shift from the traditional venue, the Spokane Arena. This decision comes on the heels of the Spokane Arena choosing not to extend the same discount to the Central Valley School District that has been enjoyed in previous years.

School Populations Shift

An intriguing factor in this year's rivalry is the considerable change in the student population at both schools. The addition of Ridgeline High School to the district has seen CV's enrollment cut in half, from 2,400 to 1,200 students over the past two years. Despite this reduction, both schools are vigorously preparing students to participate in spirit activities during the game in a bid to earn spirit points.

Mixed Reactions to Change

The changes have elicited varied responses from staff and students. While some express reservations about the game being held at a location further from home, there is a silver lining to the shift. The new venue offers more space in school facilities, and the reduced student bodies present an opportunity for fostering stronger relationships between students and staff.

Race for the Spirit Award

Interestingly, UH views the more balanced student ratio as an edge in the competition for the spirit award, a title CV has clinched for six consecutive years. UH is leveraging community involvement and various events as part of their strategy to win the spirit title, a feat they have not achieved in six years. The outcome of this year's game, set against the backdrop of these new dynamics, offers a thrilling uncertainty.