Spicing up the Greens: Louisiana Hot Sauce Renews PGA Tour Sponsorship

The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce has once again asserted its presence in the world of sports by renewing its sponsorship for two of the PGA Tour's renowned tournaments, the WM Phoenix Open and the Valspar Championship. This marks the second consecutive year the brand will serve as the Official Hot Sauce, infusing the events with a tangy twist through on-site activities, social media promotions, and product giveaways.
Serving up Spice on the Greens
In a move to engage with golf enthusiasts and attendees, the brand's hot sauce will be available in hospitality tents and concession stands at the events. Fans will have the opportunity to enhance their food with the brand's signature flavor, adding a dash of Louisiana spice to their tournament experience. The WM Phoenix Open is set to tee off on February 8, 2024, at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona and will conclude on February 11. Meanwhile, the Valspar Championship is penciled in from March 21-24, 2024, at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.
More than Just a Logo
But the partnership extends beyond just tournament sponsorship. Professional golfer James Hahn, known for his precision on the greens, is also sponsored by The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce. Hahn promotes the brand by sporting its logo during competitions, thus carrying the brand's identity with him as he navigates the fairways. He also engages with the brand's initiatives on social media and participates in live promotional events, further solidifying the partnership.
A Flavorful Collaboration
The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is a product of Summit Hill Foods, a company known for its nationally recognized food brands and its role as a provider of ingredients to the foodservice industry. This continued sponsorship aligns with the company's commitment to enhancing life's flavor experiences and resonates with their belief in the power of community engagement, a core value that is amply demonstrated through the vigor and spirit of these PGA Tour tournaments.