Spencer Hyde Joins ERS Team Canada, Elevating Drag Racing Ambitions for 2024

Engineered Racing Services, along with Lawrence & Greg Wicklum, are thrilled to welcome Spencer Hyde and his racing team, including the notable JACK & THE GREEN STOCK, to the ERS Team Canada Racing Program for 2024. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the drag racing community, promising an exhilarating season ahead.

From Junior Dragster to Pro Mod Champion

Spencer Hyde's journey in drag racing began at the tender age of 14 with Junior Dragsters. Over the years, he has ascended through various racing categories, including Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Outlaw 10.5, and Pro Mod, showcasing his versatility and dedication to the sport. His recent licensure in the Paton Family Top Fuel Dragster further solidifies his position within the competitive landscape of drag racing. Hyde's illustrious career boasts numerous accomplishments, most notably his victory at the Inaugural World Series of Pro Mod in Bradenton, Florida, where he emerged victorious, claiming the title of the event's first-ever winner.

ERS and Spencer Hyde: A Winning Combination

The partnership between Spencer Hyde and Engineered Racing Services represents a fusion of talent and technology. ERS, known for its robust online platform for ordering hot rod parts and accessories, brings a wealth of resources and support to Hyde and his team. This collaboration not only enhances Hyde's competitive edge but also underscores ERS's commitment to fostering talent within the drag racing community. Spencer Hyde's enthusiasm for joining ERS is palpable, with high hopes for the synergy between his racing prowess and ERS's technological support to yield unprecedented successes on the track.

Looking Ahead to Bradenton

As the racing community buzzes with anticipation, all eyes are on Spencer Hyde as he prepares to defend his title at the upcoming World Series of Pro Mod in Bradenton. This event promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, speed, and strategy, with Hyde at the forefront of the action. The partnership between Spencer Hyde and Engineered Racing Services is more than just a collaboration; it's a harbinger of groundbreaking achievements and record-breaking performances in the world of drag racing.

The inclusion of Spencer Hyde and his team into the ERS Team Canada Racing Program 2024 not only elevates the team's competitive potential but also signifies a momentous leap forward for the sport. With a blend of youth, experience, and technological innovation, the future of Canadian drag racing looks brighter than ever. As the engines roar and the tires screech, one thing is certain: the racetrack is set for a season of unparalleled excitement and drama.