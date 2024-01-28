Spectacular Victories at World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024

In the bustling town of Mapusa, Goa, the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024 witnessed an exhilarating spectacle of international table tennis performances. With over 41 Indian players participating, the tournament was a landmark event co-hosted by Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis, under the proficient guidance of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Felix Lebrun's Stunning Comeback

World No. 8, France's Felix Lebrun, delivered an astounding performance, overcoming a two-game deficit to emerge victorious against Brazil's Hugo Calderano, ranked World No. 7, in the men's singles final. Lebrun's victory was nothing short of spectacular, marked by a 4-2 win. The pinnacle of the match was the flawless fourth game where Lebrun, the French prodigy, conceded no points, showcasing his formidable skill and determination.

Cheng I-ching Dominates Women's Final

In the women's singles final, Cheng I-ching from Chinese Taipei showcased her dominance with a straight-set victory over Germany's Nina Mittelham. Cheng's impressive 4-0 triumph echoed her mastery over the game and positioned her as a formidable force in the international table tennis arena.

Victory for South Korea in Mixed Doubles

The tournament also featured a riveting mixed doubles final. South Korea's Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon clinched victory against Spain's Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao, adding another feather to their impressive career hats.

India's Performance in the Tournament

Despite the fierce international competition, India's Sreeja Akula made her mark by reaching the quarter-finals in the singles category. Her performance stands as the best result for India in the singles category of the tournament, promising brighter prospects for Indian table tennis in future international competitions.