Special Olympics Guam's 48th Annual Track & Field Event Ignites Unity and Inclusion

The Special Olympics Guam Organization is set to host its 48th Annual Track and Field Event on Saturday, March 23, at Okkodo High School in Dededo, marking a day of celebration, unity, and the spirit of inclusion.

The day will begin at 5 a.m. with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a symbolic journey involving over 200 participants from various law enforcement agencies, culminating in the opening ceremonies at 8 a.m. where athletes, coaches, and families will parade, showcasing the indomitable spirit of those with intellectual disabilities.

A Day of Celebration

The event promises to be a vibrant showcase of athletic prowess and the spirit of inclusion. Shirleen Guerrero, financial administrator and chairwoman for the torch run, highlighted the enthusiasm of the District Court of Guam and over 26 local, federal, and military law enforcement agencies participating as "Guardians of the Flame".

Their participation underscores the community's support for the athletes and the values of Special Olympics Guam. Frank Florig, president & CEO of SOGU, emphasized the event as a reflection of community unity and the power of inclusion, driven by the dedication of volunteers, sponsors, and the athletes themselves.

Empowering Athletes, Building Community

Since its inception in 1976, Special Olympics Guam has been pivotal in providing sporting opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. By championing equality of opportunity, the organization plays a critical role in fostering a more inclusive society.

The Track and Field Event serves not just as a competition, but as a powerful statement of resilience, unity, and the celebration of every individual's potential. The oath of the athletes, 'Help me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,' encapsulates the essence of the Special Olympics movement.

Looking Forward

The 48th Annual Track and Field Event is more than just a day of sports; it is a manifestation of the community's commitment to inclusion and support for athletes with intellectual disabilities. As participants, volunteers, and spectators come together, the event stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to what can be achieved when a community unites for a common cause.

Through sports, Special Olympics Guam continues to break down barriers and build bridges, showing that everyone has a rightful place in society, irrespective of their abilities.