Special Gold Matches Season's Fastest Time at Harness Racing Event

In an exhilarating display of speed and agility, the stallion Special Gold, driven by Kiwon Waldron, has once again matched the season's fastest time at the harness racing event held on Friday night at the National Equestrian Centre. Clocking in at 1:02/2, this is the second time in just three weeks for Special Gold to achieve this record in the Free for All division, a record he shares with the gelding War Machine.

Advertisment

Special Gold's Consistency and Anticipation for Faster Times

Co-owner Lee Raynor Jr. expressed his satisfaction with the stallion's performance, noting an improvement in his consistency and form. He stated, 'As the season progresses, we are hopeful for faster times from Special Gold.' Driver Kiwon Waldron also echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting the improvement in Special Gold's performance.

Competition and Notable Performances

Advertisment

War Machine, owned by the Mello Family, was not present at the event to compete against Special Gold. However, the overall track record of 1:01/1 is still held by the retired mare Google Me, driven by Tyler Lopes. Other noteworthy performances of the night included Candyce Martins driving Smart Machine to secure a second win in the 1:09/1 and slower division, subsequently moving up to a higher time bar. Martins also led Double Time to victory in the Free for All division.

Young Talent and Progress

Bellhaven Stables' SomeGoldSomewhere, driven by 16-year-old Teshi Zuill, and Reel Desire also advanced to higher time bars. Zuill expressed confidence in her abilities and her horse's performance. Meanwhile, Ryan Manders' gelding, A Touch of Red, with Waldron at the reins, secured a leg in the 1:06/2 - 1:07/4 time bar, a feat credited to the training by Kamali Tucker.