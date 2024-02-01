Spartan Race at Dodger Stadium: Fitness Meets Philanthropy for Kern Medical

In an unprecedented move towards promoting fitness and philanthropy, a Spartan Race is slated to be held at the iconic Dodger Stadium on February 24. This event is organized with a special twist, as it aims to assist the Kern Medical Foundation in its noble quest of enhancing patient services, facilities, and equipment.

Charity Meets Endurance

Participants in this Spartan Race can gain entry not through the usual hefty fee of $140 or more, but instead by making a charitable donation towards the Foundation. A modest sum of $35 will suffice to acquire a race code. This unique initiative merges the thrill of a physical challenge with the gratification of supporting a worthy cause.

Voices from the Field

Tony Mestaz, a proud employee of Kern Medical and a seasoned participant in Spartan Races, has lent his voice to this initiative. Having represented Team USA in the Spartan World Championships in Greece, Mestaz is no stranger to the values that the organization fosters. He commended the Spartan organization for its unwavering commitment to inculcating values such as integrity and respect, and for its proactive stance in endorsing charitable causes.

Impact on Kern Medical Foundation

The Kern Medical Foundation, a non-profit organization, works tirelessly in conjunction with the community to generate funds that are crucial for the sustainment of the programs run by Kern Medical. The proceeds collected from this Spartan Race will be funneled towards bolstering patient services and enhancing the facilities and equipment at Kern Medical.

Through this Spartan Race, the Kern Medical team is not only undertaking a physical challenge but is also extending an invitation to the community to join them in this charitable endeavor, thereby reinforcing the spirit of unity and shared responsibility.