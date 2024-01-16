Spartan Alumnus Demetrius Martin Returns as Michigan State's Defensive Backs Coach

Michigan State University has finalized its first coaching team under the leadership of Jonathan Smith by appointing Demetrius Martin as the defensive backs coach. A familiar face in the Spartan community, Martin is an alumnus who played as a defensive back for the university from 1992 to 1995, earning first team All-Big Ten honors in 1994.

Advertisment

A Coach with West Coast Experience

Martin's coaching career, although predominantly based on the west coast, has been marked by his expertise and a keen eye for talent. His previous roles include significant positions at Oregon, where he also served as pass game coordinator, Colorado, Arizona, UCLA, and Washington. He also held a graduate assistantship role under Pete Carroll at USC.

A Recruiting Ace

Advertisment

Martin has been recognized for his strong recruiting skills, having successfully roped in 28 four-star prospects during his stint in the Pac-12 Conference. His ability to identify and nurture talent has been a significant factor in his successful career.

From High School to the Big League

Martin began his coaching journey at the high school level in California, eventually moving to junior colleges before transitioning to the university level. His professional playing career included time in NFL Europe and the Arena Football leagues after college graduation.

Martin's appointment as the defensive backs coach for Michigan State marks a milestone in the formation of Jonathan Smith's coaching staff. His experience, expertise, and strong recruiting record are anticipated to play a significant role in the success of the team in the upcoming years.