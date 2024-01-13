en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Spanish Super Cup Final: Barcelona Eyes Victory, Xavi Hernandez Praises Saudi Hospitality

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Spanish Super Cup Final: Barcelona Eyes Victory, Xavi Hernandez Praises Saudi Hospitality

In the bustling city of Riyadh, Barcelona honcho Xavi Hernandez lauded the warm reception his team received for the Spanish Super Cup final against long-standing rivals, Real Madrid. The final, slated at Al Nassr’s Al Awwal Park, promises a thrilling showdown between two of Spain’s most storied football clubs.

Barcelona: Aiming for Another Super Cup Triumph

With the relentless determination to clinch their 15th Spanish Super Cup title, Barcelona’s focus is sharper than ever. The team’s victory against Real Madrid in the previous year’s final adds to their resolute spirit. Manager Xavi Hernandez expressed his anticipation for another victory, acknowledging the challenge of facing formidable opposition like Real Madrid.

Unleashing Potential: Lamine Yamal

In the spotlight is 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, whose skills have caught the attention of Barcelona’s seasoned manager. Hernandez’s confidence in Yamal’s abilities hints at the youngster’s potential to make a significant impact in the final. Barcelona’s journey to the final was cemented by their victory over CA Osasuna, with decisive goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

Saudi Arabia: A Hub for Premier Sports Events

The hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year underscores the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to staging high-profile international sports events. Barcelona’s win in the previous year, Real Madrid’s triumph in 2022, and their victory over Atletico Madrid in 2020 in Saudi Arabia, all contribute to the country’s burgeoning reputation as a global sports hub.

0
Saudi Arabia Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Saudi Arabia

See more
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan People's Party Gains Ground Among Young Voters: What Does It Mean for the DPP?
41 seconds
Taiwan People's Party Gains Ground Among Young Voters: What Does It Mean for the DPP?
Congress Embarks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Protesting Against 'Age of Injustice' Under Modi's Regime
48 seconds
Congress Embarks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Protesting Against 'Age of Injustice' Under Modi's Regime
Severe Weather Postpones NFL Game Between Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers
50 seconds
Severe Weather Postpones NFL Game Between Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
1 min
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
1 min
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
2 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges
2 mins
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
2 mins
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
2 mins
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app