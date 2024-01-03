en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Spanish LaLiga: Getafe Stumbles, Valencia Triumphs, and Madrid Clings to Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Spanish LaLiga: Getafe Stumbles, Valencia Triumphs, and Madrid Clings to Victory

In a series of electrifying football matches that have spanned across Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the Spanish LaLiga has seen a variety of outcomes. The most striking results include Getafe’s 0-2 loss to Rayo Vallecano, Valencia’s 3-1 victory over Villarreal, and Madrid’s narrow 1-0 win against Mallorca.

Highlights of the Matches

Real Madrid, extending their unbeaten league run to 13 games, emerged triumphant with a 1-0 home win over Mallorca. In a surprising turn of events, Mason Greenwood was accused of insulting a referee in a 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano. Valencia, with a 3-1 victory, outplayed Villarreal, reminding everyone of the vitality of their team.

New Signings and Contract Extensions

Amid the thrilling matches, there was news of transfers and contracts as well. Barcelona’s new signing, Vitor Roque, is set to debut against Las Palmas, potentially playing alongside Robert Lewandowski. In the background, Barcelona’s midfielder Pedri expressed an interest in signing Erling Haaland for the club. Further, Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract as Real Madrid’s head coach until June 2026, cementing his position in the team.

Upcoming Matches and LaLiga 2

The action is far from over, with matches scheduled for the following days. Teams such as Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona, and Alaves are geared up to compete. Beyond LaLiga, the second division of Spain’s football league, LaLiga 2 is also on the radar with teams like Eibar, Racing Santander, Levante, and Albacete Balompie preparing for their upcoming matches. These updates provide a snapshot of the current football landscape in Spain’s top leagues.

0
Football Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
5 mins ago
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
In an unprecedented move, Arsenal Football Club has voiced its concerns to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) regarding the perceived inadequate protection of their star player, Bukayo Saka, against overly aggressive play in the Premier League. The club holds that players are not being penalised as they should be, often escaping yellow cards
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Florida Gators' Standout Linebackers Shine at Under Armour All-American Practice
44 mins ago
Florida Gators' Standout Linebackers Shine at Under Armour All-American Practice
Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame Honors University of Florida Legends
1 hour ago
Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame Honors University of Florida Legends
Kerry and Tipperary Shine in McGrath Cup's Opening Matches
20 mins ago
Kerry and Tipperary Shine in McGrath Cup's Opening Matches
Real Madrid's Narrow Win Over Mallorca Extends Unbeaten Run in LaLiga
21 mins ago
Real Madrid's Narrow Win Over Mallorca Extends Unbeaten Run in LaLiga
Rudiger's Header Seals Victory for Real Madrid Against Mallorca
37 mins ago
Rudiger's Header Seals Victory for Real Madrid Against Mallorca
Latest Headlines
World News
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
11 seconds
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
1 min
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
2 mins
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
3 mins
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
3 mins
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
4 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
4 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
4 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
5 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
39 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app