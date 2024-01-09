en English
Spain

Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
In an unexpected turn of events, the Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee has fined a senior Girona football player, aged 34, with a penalty of 601 euros ($656). The decision comes following the player’s false accusations against referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias.

Unfounded Accusations

The controversy began during a league match against Almería on October 22, which Girona convincingly won with a score of 5-2. The player accused the referee of hurling insults and displaying a disrespectful attitude. However, upon reviewing the audio from the match, the Spanish Referee Committee (CTA) confirmed that there was no such insult from the referee.

Apology and Aftermath

Realizing his error, the player offered an apology to Ortiz Arias and the CTA on November 8. Despite his remorse, the committee deemed the player’s actions severe enough to warrant a fine. He has been given a window of 10 days to appeal the decision.

Impact on Girona

The player, a significant contributor to his team’s current season, has appeared in 15 out of 19 league games. His absence due to the fine and the subsequent four-match ban could potentially impact the team’s performance in the upcoming games.

Spain Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

