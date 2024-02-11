SP PNG Hunters Outclass Ipswich Jets in Hostplus Cup Trial Match

In a tantalizing preview of the upcoming Hostplus Cup, the SP PNG Hunters outclassed the Ipswich Jets in a trial match, securing an 18-4 victory at North Ipswich Reserve. The clash, which commenced at 4 pm local time, saw both teams display grit and determination despite the absence of key players due to injuries and visa issues.

A Resilient Start

The first quarter was a testament to both teams' defensive prowess, with neither side conceding any points. The wet conditions added an extra layer of complexity, demanding discipline and precision from the players. It was the Ipswich Jets who drew first blood, with Paul Iopu crossing the line in the 30th minute. However, their failure to convert the try kept the scoreboard within striking distance for the Hunters.

Undeterred by the setback, the SP PNG Hunters rallied, displaying the resilience that has become their trademark. Joshua Mire scored a crucial try in the 34th minute, which was expertly converted by Sakias Komati. This marked the end of the first half, with the Hunters leading 6-4.

The Hunters' Ascendancy

The second half saw the Hunters truly come into their own. Sonny Wabo, the team's fullback, was a revelation on the field. His two tries in the 43rd and 47th minutes, both successfully converted by Tapia Solu, sealed the match in favor of the SP PNG Hunters.

Wabo's standout performance raises questions about the starting position of regular fullback Morea Morea. His impressive display of skill and determination has certainly made a strong case for his inclusion in the starting lineup.

Coach Aiton's Praise

Coach Paul Aiton was effusive in his praise for Wabo, acknowledging his hard-earned position on the team. "Sonny has shown exceptional skill and commitment," Aiton said. "His performance in the tournament has been nothing short of outstanding."

The victory over the Ipswich Jets is a promising sign for the SP PNG Hunters as they gear up for the Hostplus Cup. With another trial match scheduled against the CQ Capras on February 24, the team is focused on refining their strategies and improving their performance.

As the SP PNG Hunters continue their preparations for the upcoming season, the triumph over the Ipswich Jets serves as a testament to their unwavering spirit and determination. The team's ability to adapt and overcome challenges, both on and off the field, is a clear indication of their potential to make a significant impact in the Hostplus Cup.

The SP PNG Hunters' victory over the Ipswich Jets in the Hostplus Cup trial match was a thrilling spectacle that showcased the team's resilience and adaptability. With Sonny Wabo's exceptional performance raising questions about the team's starting lineup, the Hunters are certainly a force to be reckoned with. As they prepare for their next trial match against the CQ Capras, the SP PNG Hunters continue to demonstrate why they are a team on the rise.