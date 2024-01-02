en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Southwestern Warriors: A Challenging Start to the New Year at Borderline Classic

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Southwestern Warriors: A Challenging Start to the New Year at Borderline Classic

The new year commenced on a challenging note for the Southwestern Warriors basketball team as they grappled with three consecutive defeats in the Borderline Classic tournament. Despite their determined efforts, the Warriors were unable to break their losing streak, adding to the adversity already faced in their ongoing season.

Warriors Battle South-Doyle

In the first matchup, the Warriors faced off against South-Doyle from Knoxville, Tennessee. The game concluded with a 75-62 defeat for the Warriors. However, Connor Hudson, one of the team’s prominent players, stood out with a commendable performance, scoring 22 points. His teammates, Zach Hutchinson and Jarrett Simpson, made noteworthy contributions as well, chipping in with 13 points each. Additional support came from Kaden Campbell and Adam Marcum, who added eight and six points respectively to the Warriors’ tally.

Close Contest with Collins Titans

On the tournament’s final day, Southwestern Warriors locked horns with the Collins Titans in what proved to be a nail-biting encounter. The game was a close run affair, with the Titans emerging victorious by a slim margin. The final score stood at 43-41 in favor of the Titans. Despite the loss, Zach Hutchinson led the Warriors with a total of 15 points, followed by Connor Hudson who scored 11 points.

The Road Ahead

With these recent losses, the Southwestern Warriors’ overall record for the season now stands at 6 wins and 7 losses. Faced with this setback, the team is looking to rebound and regain their footing in the upcoming away game against the Danville Admirals scheduled for Tuesday. These trials serve as a reminder of the demanding journey of sports, filled not just with victories but with lessons learned in defeat. The Warriors, with their indomitable spirit, are poised to face the challenge head-on.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl

By Salman Khan

Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise

By Salman Khan

UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game

By Salman Khan

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: A Divisional Showdown at Madison Square Garden

By Salman Khan

Somerset Briar Jumpers Triumph Over Somerset Christian Cougars in Chai ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Somerset Briar Jumpers Triumph Over Somerset Christian Cougars in Chai ...
heart comment 0
UCLA Men’s Basketball Prepares to Face Stanford in Pac-12 Opener

By Salman Khan

UCLA Men's Basketball Prepares to Face Stanford in Pac-12 Opener
Bruins Prepare for Stanford Clash: A Test for UCLA’s Young Basketball Team

By Salman Khan

Bruins Prepare for Stanford Clash: A Test for UCLA's Young Basketball Team
High School Hockey Showdown: Methuen/Tewksbury and Boston Latin Gear Up for a Challenging Season

By Salman Khan

High School Hockey Showdown: Methuen/Tewksbury and Boston Latin Gear Up for a Challenging Season
James Reimer: A Journey from the Sharks to the Red Wings

By Salman Khan

James Reimer: A Journey from the Sharks to the Red Wings
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
34 seconds
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
53 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
59 seconds
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
1 min
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
1 min
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
1 min
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
1 min
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
1 min
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
1 min
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
56 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app