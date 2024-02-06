Southwest University Park to Host Extensive Job Fair

On February 17, 2024, Southwest University Park will open its doors for an extensive job fair, offering a vast array of opportunities for interested job seekers. The event, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held within the confines of the WestStar Club and is set to recruit individuals for various roles within the park's bustling baseball and soccer home games, as well as other sports and non-sporting events.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

Aspiring candidates must meet the essential age requirement of 16 years and pass a background check. The rigorous selection process includes on-site interviews, requiring prospective applicants to bring their resume and dress formally for the occasion. To streamline the process and secure a spot, pre-registration for the job fair is advised. Enthusiasts can register through the designated registration link provided by the park.

A Spectrum of Opportunities

The job fair promises a broad range of positions. Apart from roles directly linked to the organization of baseball and soccer games, Southwest University Park is also offering positions in food and beverage services. The park's official food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering LLC (PSC), will be holding a concurrent job fair, providing an additional avenue for job seekers to explore.

Preparation for the Job Fair

To improve their chances of success, candidates are encouraged to apply online through Compass Careers before the job fair. This proactive step can offer applicants an advantage, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the potential roles and prepare accordingly. As Southwest University Park prepares to welcome a new wave of talent, the job fair stands as a testament to the vibrant opportunities that lie within the world of sports and entertainment.