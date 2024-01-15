Southland Shearers Gear Up for World Record Sheep Shearing Attempt

A trio of shearers from Southland, New Zealand, are gearing up for an audacious world record attempt in sheep shearing. The shearers, namely, Hemi Braddick, Ray Kinsman, and Flynn Harvey, are set to challenge the existing three-stand, eight-hour strong wool ewe shearing record of 1611 sheep, set in January 2017. The ambitious attempt is planned to take place at Pohuetai Station in Dannevirke under the supervision of renowned master shearer Rod Sutton.

Striving for a New Record

The challenge is scheduled to commence at 7 am, comprising four two-hour runs interspersed with regulated breaks, all in accordance with the World Sheep Shearing Records Society rules. The sheep to be sheared must have an average wool weight of at least 3kg, ascertained by a prerequisite sample shear. The event will be overseen by a panel of referees, led by Dave Brooker.

Part of a Larger Series

This record bid is not an isolated event. Rather, it forms part of a larger series of shearing sports events, including championships in prominent locations such as Lumsden, Kaikohe, Wairoa, Takaka, Winton, and Levin. The summer of 2023-2024 has seen a flurry of shearing records being pursued in New Zealand, with a notable achievement by Megan Whitehead who broke women's solo eight and nine-hour strong wool lamb records.

Shearing Records: A New Zealand Tradition

In addition to the upcoming challenge, another shearer, Sacha Bond, is preparing to attempt the women's solo nine-hour ewe record in Southland. These attempts reflect a rich tradition of shearing sports in New Zealand, highlighting both the intense competition and camaraderie within the shearing community. As the shearers gear up for their record-breaking attempts, the world watches in anticipation, eager to witness how this cornerstone of New Zealand's rural culture continues to evolve and inspire.