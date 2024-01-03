Southland Sharks Gearing Up for 2024 NBL Season with Strengthened Roster

As the 2024 New Zealand National Basketball League (NBL) draws near, the Southland Sharks are making strategic moves to beef up their roster. The team has already confirmed five players for the upcoming season, blending a mix of experience, youth, and international exposure to boost their chances of success. The re-signing of seasoned players, the enlistment of new talents, and the extension of the coach’s contract, are all part of the team’s comprehensive preparations.

Returning Players Bolstering Squad

Brayden Inger, who has played close to 50 games for the Sharks, is slated for his fourth season with the team. His experience with the Australian NBL team, Cairns Taipans, will be a significant asset to the Sharks. Ben Hall, a shooting guard/small forward, is also making a comeback for a second season. Hall’s return signifies his intent to cement and expand his role on the court, providing more depth to the team’s lineup.

New Additions to the Sharks

Scott Telfer, born and bred in Southland, will don the Sharks’ colors for the first time. After stints with the Taranaki Mountain Airs and Super City Rangers, Telfer brings with him a homegrown passion coupled with a valuable experience. American import, Marcale Lotts, is another new addition to the squad. Lotts’ versatility and height, along with his international experience gleaned from playing in Spain, Georgia, and the U.S., are expected to add a new dimension to the team.

Recovery and Continuity

Connor Coll, a fan favorite since his debut in 2017, is set to rejoin the squad after a spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. His return is much anticipated by fans and teammates alike. Providing continuity to the squad, Coach Guy Molloy has extended his contract for two more seasons, demonstrating his commitment to the Sharks’ vision until the end of the 2025 NBL campaign.

The Southland Sharks will open their season against the Otago Nuggets on March 30, followed by a game against the Manawatū Jets on April 3. The season comprises 16 rounds, with 10 games scheduled in Invercargill and challenging double-header games away from home. As part of the NBL’s new draft concept, player trades will be allowed over a three-day period between rounds seven and eight, subject to player consent.