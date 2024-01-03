en English
Sports

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set for an intense face-off in a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) basketball matchup in Cedar City, Utah. The game, a highlight of the WAC season, sees the Thunderbirds, fresh off a 95-78 victory over the Antelope Valley Pioneers, host the Antelopes who are riding high on a 12-1 overall record. The teams bring their unique strengths and strategies to what promises to be an exciting clash of basketball prowess.

Thunderbirds’ Flight

Entering the game with momentum from their recent victory, where Braden Housley stole the show with a 22-point performance, the Thunderbirds have shown their mettle. Their 4-1 record in home games further adds to their confidence. Ranking sixth in the WAC for offensive rebounds per game, the Thunderbirds rely on Parsa Fallah who contributes an average of 3.0 per game. Despite their higher field goal shooting percentage of 44.2%, the Thunderbirds will face a stern test against the Antelopes’ robust defense.

Antelopes’ Charge

The Grand Canyon Antelopes, boasting a 12-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark against WAC opponents, have been formidable this season. Their offensive strength, with an average of 82.6 points per game and a point differential of 14.4, has often left their opponents reeling. Gabe McGlothan from the three-point range and Tyon Grant-Foster averaging 17.4 points in the last 10 games have been the key cogs in the Antelopes’ machinery. Their defense, limiting opponents to 41.8%, has been equally potent.

Clash of the Titans

This matchup marks the first WAC meeting of the season between the two teams, adding an extra edge to the competition. The Thunderbirds have a 4-6 record in their last ten games, while the Antelopes boast a stronger 9-1 record, setting the stage for a competitive conference showdown. The clash will test the Thunderbirds’ home game prowess against the Antelopes’ impressive overall performance. With each team’s top performers ready to take the court, the game promises to be a captivating spectacle for basketball fans.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

