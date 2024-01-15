Southern University's Tai'Reon Joseph Crowned HBCU National Player of the Week

In a triumphant display of skill and dedication, Southern University's junior guard, Tai'Reon Joseph, has been crowned the HBCU National Player of the Week by the popular radio program 'From the Press Box to Press Row'. This accolade is a testament to Joseph's stellar performances in Southern's recent victories over Prairie View and Florida A&M.

Commanding Performances

During these matches, Joseph put up an impressive average of 27.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and exhibited a shooting rate of 49% from the field. In a thrilling game against Florida A&M, Joseph showcased his scoring prowess by netting a season-high 33 points, which included eight 3-pointers. This feat marks the most by a Southern player since Richard Lee in 2018. Moreover, it's the highest scoring game in a SWAC match since Derick Beltran's performance in 2013.

A Key Player for Southern

Joseph's scoring capabilities have been central to Southern's standing as the team with the best record in the SWAC and their undefeated streak in conference play. His commendable average of 20.1 points per game lead the SWAC and place him 22nd in Division I scoring.

Prior to his enrolment at Southern, Joseph was a standout scorer in junior college at East Central (Mississippi) Community College. His scoring ability, honed during his time in junior college, has clearly translated well into his play at Southern University.

What's Next for Southern?

Currently holding a 9-7 overall record and a flawless 3-0 in the conference, Southern is set to face Behune-Cookman in their next game. With Tai'Reon Joseph at the helm, Southern University's future games promise to be as exciting as their recent victories.