Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M

In a gripping basketball faceoff, Southern University (Southern U.) claimed victory over Florida A&M, concluding with a scoreline of 74-65. The game was a nail-biter, with Southern U. maintaining a slim lead, 30-27, at halftime. The star of the match was Southern U.’s Tai’Reon Joseph, who racked up a stunning 33 points, making 8 out of his 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

Impressive Contributions

Not to be overshadowed, Brandon Davis also bolstered Southern U.’s score with an additional 14 points, three of which were three-pointers. From Florida A&M’s side, Hantz Louis-Jeune took the lead in scoring, contributing 16 points, while DJ Speer added 14 more points to the tally. Both teams displayed commendable performances from the three-point line, each sinking 12 three-pointers. Nevertheless, Southern U. attempted one additional three-pointer than Florida A&M, going 12 for 30, in contrast to Florida A&M’s 12 for 29.

Key Statistics

While Florida A&M outdid Southern U. in the rebound department, securing a total of 36 rebounds compared to Southern U.’s 23, they couldn’t manage to capitalize on this advantage. Louis-Jeune spearheaded the rebounding for Florida A&M, grabbing 9 rebounds. In the assist department, Southern U.’s Dioumassi took the lead with 6 assists, while Speer from Florida A&M supplied 4 assists to his team.

A Game of Fouls

Fouls played a crucial role in the game’s dynamics, with Florida A&M’s Chatman and Louis-Jeune fouling out. Southern U. committed a total of 15 fouls, while Florida A&M had to contend with 20 fouls. The game was viewed by a sizeable audience of 1,289 at a venue with a capacity of 9,639, testifying to the allure of the matchup. The victory elevates Southern U.’s record to 9-7, casting a spotlight on their promising performance this season.