en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M

In a gripping basketball faceoff, Southern University (Southern U.) claimed victory over Florida A&M, concluding with a scoreline of 74-65. The game was a nail-biter, with Southern U. maintaining a slim lead, 30-27, at halftime. The star of the match was Southern U.’s Tai’Reon Joseph, who racked up a stunning 33 points, making 8 out of his 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

Impressive Contributions

Not to be overshadowed, Brandon Davis also bolstered Southern U.’s score with an additional 14 points, three of which were three-pointers. From Florida A&M’s side, Hantz Louis-Jeune took the lead in scoring, contributing 16 points, while DJ Speer added 14 more points to the tally. Both teams displayed commendable performances from the three-point line, each sinking 12 three-pointers. Nevertheless, Southern U. attempted one additional three-pointer than Florida A&M, going 12 for 30, in contrast to Florida A&M’s 12 for 29.

Key Statistics

While Florida A&M outdid Southern U. in the rebound department, securing a total of 36 rebounds compared to Southern U.’s 23, they couldn’t manage to capitalize on this advantage. Louis-Jeune spearheaded the rebounding for Florida A&M, grabbing 9 rebounds. In the assist department, Southern U.’s Dioumassi took the lead with 6 assists, while Speer from Florida A&M supplied 4 assists to his team.

A Game of Fouls

Fouls played a crucial role in the game’s dynamics, with Florida A&M’s Chatman and Louis-Jeune fouling out. Southern U. committed a total of 15 fouls, while Florida A&M had to contend with 20 fouls. The game was viewed by a sizeable audience of 1,289 at a venue with a capacity of 9,639, testifying to the allure of the matchup. The victory elevates Southern U.’s record to 9-7, casting a spotlight on their promising performance this season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
8 seconds ago
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
In a gripping overtime showdown on Saturday night, UC Davis outplayed CSU Bakersfield, clinching a victory with a final score of 78-71. The spotlight was undeniably on UC Davis’ Ty Johnson, whose stellar performance became the cornerstone of his team’s triumph in the Big West Conference matchup. A Star-Studded Performance by Ty Johnson Johnson showcased
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
20 seconds ago
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
31 seconds ago
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
9 seconds ago
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
14 seconds ago
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
16 seconds ago
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
8 seconds
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
9 seconds
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
14 seconds
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
16 seconds
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
20 seconds
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
31 seconds
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
37 seconds
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
41 seconds
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
45 seconds
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app