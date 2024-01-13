en English
NBA

Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
In a recent clash that marked Southern Miss Golden Eagles’ victory against ULM, the team’s two critical players, Andre Curbelo and Victor Hart, were sidelined due to injuries. Curbelo, grappling with a back injury, had to prematurely exit the game, a fact later confirmed by coach Ladner. Hart, meanwhile, persevered through a knee injury until the second half when he too had to withdraw.

Injury Impact and Team Response

Despite the unexpected absence of these key assets, the Golden Eagles displayed commendable resilience. Cobie Montgomery took advantage of the situation and stepped up, clocking a season-high of 28 minutes with a commendable 12 points to his name. Likewise, Jose Benitez, who has recently endured a streak of minimal court time, made a significant comeback with 11 minutes of play.

Player Profiles: Hart and Curbelo

Hart’s importance to Southern Miss is undeniable. He has been averaging 13.3 points and leading the team with 6.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, he holds a conference-tie for the most steals. Curbelo, who was deemed eligible to play just recently, has already made a noticeable impact. Starting the last four games, he achieved the program’s first triple-double since 1980 and is currently leading in assists per game.

Upcoming Challenges

Southern Miss, currently holding a 9-7 overall and 3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference, is now facing a formidable opponent. Troy, their next adversary, leads the Sun Belt with a 10-6 record and is on an intimidating five-game winning streak. With Curbelo and Hart’s participation hanging in the balance, the upcoming game at Troy could prove to be a crucial test for the Golden Eagles.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

