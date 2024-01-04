Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women’s Basketball, Alabama’s McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal

In a thrilling display of resolve and skill, the Southern Maine women’s basketball team pulled off a remarkable comeback victory against UMass Boston. The fiercely contested Little East Conference game, held on Wednesday in Boston, ended with a nail-biting final score of 61-58.

Tamrah Gould Shines in Southern Maine’s Triumph

At the heart of Southern Maine’s victory stood Tamrah Gould, who took the court by storm scoring a remarkable 22 points. Gould’s performance peaked when she hit a crucial 3-pointer, marking a significant 13-2 run in the fourth quarter. This pivotal moment allowed Southern Maine to overcome a 49-45 deficit, propelling them to a 58-51 lead.

Team members Liz Cote and Amy Fleming also played a crucial role in the Huskies’ victory, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively. On the other side, UMass Boston’s Paige Ollivierre led her team with 14 points, with Keriann Farina and Kayla Jackson contributing 11 and 10 points each.

Bates Bobcats Overpower Maine Maritime Mariners

In another riveting women’s basketball showdown, the Bates Bobcats emerged victorious against the Maine Maritime Mariners. The game, which took place in Lewiston, saw the Bobcats prevail with a score of 77-67. Morgan Kennedy was the star of the match for Bates, scoring an impressive 20 points, with Elsa Daulerio adding 16 points to the tally. Despite Maria Barela’s contribution of 15 points, Maine Maritime had to concede defeat.

Alabama’s Seth McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal

Switching gears to college football, Alabama’s center Seth McLaughlin has made headlines by entering the transfer portal. McLaughlin, who started all 14 games in his fourth season, faced challenges with errant snaps during the season, particularly noticeable in the College Football Playoffs against Michigan. He joins the growing list of Alabama players entering the transfer portal, which includes wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks and quarterback Tyler Buchner, the latter transferring to Notre Dame to play lacrosse.