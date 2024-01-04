Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South

In a riveting display of raw power and technique, the Southern High School wrestling team, ranked number five in the NJ.com Top 20, crushed Toms River South with a resounding 65-12 victory. The Rams showcased an extraordinary performance, securing bonus points in each of their 11 triumphs. The match was marked by a remarkable technical fall, as Matt Henrich, the top-ranked individual at 150 pounds according to NJ.com, nailed a 10-0 score against Caden Langan in the 157-pound category.

Impressive Win for Southern

The Rams, maintaining a flawless season record of 3-0, saw seven wrestlers making a mark with pins in their matches. Each victory was a testament to the team’s prowess and commitment to the sport. Wyatt Stout (144 pounds), Cash McVett (113 pounds), Caleb Counts (285 pounds), Bradford Birch (190 pounds), Levi Foote (175 pounds), Scottie Sari (132 pounds), and Bryce Manera (138 pounds) all contributed to the win with their falls, exhibiting skill and determination.

Toms River South’s Efforts

On the side of Toms River South, which now holds a 1-2 record, efforts to counter the Rams’ dominance were visible but not enough. Owen Beneciuk garnered three points with a 4-2 decision over Jacob Chambers at 120 pounds. Chris Farrant narrowly achieved victory with a 2-1 decision against Anthony Bonacasta at 215 pounds, while Carson Cheong secured six points for the team with a pin at 126 pounds.

What’s Next for the Teams?

Following this victory, Southern High School wrestling team is set to wrestle at No. 2 Christian Brothers Academy on January 9. The team’s performance in the Robin Leff Tournament and the Powerade Tournament, where they ranked 18th out of 69 teams, sets high expectations for the forthcoming matches. As for Toms River South, the team will need to regroup, reassess their strategies, and come back stronger in their next matches.