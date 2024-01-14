Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament

In the electrifying environment of the Thunderbolt Classic basketball tournament at Millville High School, Southern High School’s basketball team cinched a significant win, defeating Collingswood with a decisive score of 63-29. Southern’s formidable trio of players, Caden Schubiger, Noah Perna, and Jake Sliwinski, orchestrated this victory with a masterful display of teamwork and skill.

Triumphant Trio

Caden Schubiger, a standout player, led the charge with an impressive 18 points, while Noah Perna secured a notable double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Not to be overshadowed, Jake Sliwinski contributed significantly, with a total of 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists. This win is not an isolated event but part of a positive trend for Southern, as they have now won 5 out of their last 7 games, improving their overall record to 8-5.

Opponents’ Efforts

Despite the loss, Collingswood’s leading scorers, Tomas Money Jr. and RJ Blount, showed resilience and determination. Money Jr. scored 11 points, and Blount followed closely with 9 points. However, their efforts were not enough to overcome Southern’s strong performance.

The Hosts’ Success

In another exciting match of the tournament, the host team, Millville, defeated Vineland by a score of 56-35. Millville’s Khalon Foster became the star of the show, leading the scoring with 16 points. He was well-supported by A’Cear Cornish and Rayshawn Richardson Paul, each adding 7 points. This victory bolstered Millville’s current record to 8 wins and 4 losses, marking a successful run of 7 wins in their last 9 games.

Vineland’s top scorer was Noah Sarnoff with 10 points, followed by Jack Baruffi with 9 points. Despite their efforts, they could not secure a win against the in-form Millville team.