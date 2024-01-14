en English
Sports

Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament

In the electrifying environment of the Thunderbolt Classic basketball tournament at Millville High School, Southern High School’s basketball team cinched a significant win, defeating Collingswood with a decisive score of 63-29. Southern’s formidable trio of players, Caden Schubiger, Noah Perna, and Jake Sliwinski, orchestrated this victory with a masterful display of teamwork and skill.

Triumphant Trio

Caden Schubiger, a standout player, led the charge with an impressive 18 points, while Noah Perna secured a notable double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Not to be overshadowed, Jake Sliwinski contributed significantly, with a total of 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists. This win is not an isolated event but part of a positive trend for Southern, as they have now won 5 out of their last 7 games, improving their overall record to 8-5.

Opponents’ Efforts

Despite the loss, Collingswood’s leading scorers, Tomas Money Jr. and RJ Blount, showed resilience and determination. Money Jr. scored 11 points, and Blount followed closely with 9 points. However, their efforts were not enough to overcome Southern’s strong performance.

The Hosts’ Success

In another exciting match of the tournament, the host team, Millville, defeated Vineland by a score of 56-35. Millville’s Khalon Foster became the star of the show, leading the scoring with 16 points. He was well-supported by A’Cear Cornish and Rayshawn Richardson Paul, each adding 7 points. This victory bolstered Millville’s current record to 8 wins and 4 losses, marking a successful run of 7 wins in their last 9 games.

Vineland’s top scorer was Noah Sarnoff with 10 points, followed by Jack Baruffi with 9 points. Despite their efforts, they could not secure a win against the in-form Millville team.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

