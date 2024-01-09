en English
Sports

Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension

The Southern Heritage Classic (SHC), an emblematic college football game spotlighting two Historically Black Colleges and Universities, has secured its future in Memphis till 2032, thanks to a lease extension agreement reached on Monday. This decision comes as a sigh of relief for many, as it guarantees the continuity of the event beyond the expiration of the current lease in 2024.

Securing the Future of SHC

The agreement, a collaboration between the Summit Management Corporation and the City of Memphis, not only ensures the game’s location at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for another nine years but also plays a crucial role in the ongoing process of transferring ownership of the stadium from the city to the University of Memphis.

A Part of a Larger Renovation Plan

This transfer is a part of a more extensive $220 million renovation plan for the stadium. The Memphis City Council’s last meeting saw the approval of a $120 million state funding allocation for these renovations and the ownership transfer. This decision was made despite initial concerns due to the lack of a long-term lease for the SHC, which this new agreement effectively addresses.

Gratitude for the City’s Support

Fred Jones, the founder of the SHC, and his company, Summit Management Corporation, have expressed their gratitude to the city for their support. The next SHC game, continuing a tradition deeply rooted in Memphis, is scheduled for September 14th, 2024.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

