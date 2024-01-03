Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament

In a pulsating display of sheer grit and determination, the Southern Boone Eagles battled it out against the Cuba Wildcats in an intense basketball game at the Owensville Tournament. The match extended into double overtime, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

The Battle of Halftime

The game commenced with the Eagles trailing behind at halftime, the scoreboard reading 29-24 in favor of the Wildcats. However, the Eagles did not let this initial setback dampen their spirits. They rallied back, demonstrating incredible resilience and team spirit.

The Turning Point

The turning point came when Chase Rackers, one of the Eagles’ key players, delivered a critical jumper that equalized the score at 50, pushing the game into overtime. The first overtime concluded with the score still deadlocked at 53, further heightening the tension and anticipation.

The Final Triumph

In the end, the Eagles managed to edge out a victory with a final score of 66-62. Richard Oyewole emerged as a standout player for the Eagles, contributing a significant 20 points. He was closely followed by Chase Morris, who garnered 17 points, and Jace Wren, who added 13 to the tally.

With this hard-fought victory, the Eagles improved their record to 9-1, while the Wildcats’ record now stands at 5-9. The Eagles are set to continue their campaign in the tournament’s Black Pool, squaring off against Owensville at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The tournament will conclude with the trophy games on Friday, promising more thrilling basketball action.