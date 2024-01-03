en English
Football

Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue

In a pivotal move that is set to redefine their training regimen, Southend United, affectionately known as the Shrimpers, is charting a new course by relocating their training facilities. Leaving behind the Boots & Laces venue, their base since the mid-1990s, the club will now settle into the Fossetts training venue, a development that is scheduled to be completed in time for the pre-season training in July.

Behind the Move

The decision to relocate to the new training ground comes with the promise of improved facilities and a fresh environment for the players to hone their skills. The Fossetts training ground already boasts installed pitches, but there’s still some way to go before it becomes fully operational. The provision of water and electricity, along with the installation of a cabin to serve as changing facilities for the players, are among the tasks that are yet to be completed.

Community Engagement and Financial Sustainability

Uniquely, the new training ground will not only serve the Southend United team but also present a valuable resource for the community. Plans are in place to install a 4G pitch that will be accessible to the local populace, a move that is anticipated to generate additional funds for the club. This integration of community engagement and financial sustainability is a testament to the club’s commitment to its roots and its supporters.

Change of Plans

The Fossetts training venue was originally envisioned to be 20 acres north of a new stadium site. However, with the introduction of Justin Rees and his consortium, the club’s plans have been altered. The Shrimpers will now continue to play at Roots Hall, their current stadium, preserving the legacy of the club while paving the way for a future filled with promise and potential.

Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

