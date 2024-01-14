en English
Sports

Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
In a thrilling display of college basketball, Southeast Missouri (SE Missouri) and Tennessee Tech clashed in a game that showcased the prowess and determination of both teams. The game ended with SE Missouri holding a record of 6 wins and 12 losses, and Tennessee Tech standing at 7 wins and 11 losses.

Scoring Highlights

For SE Missouri, Earley led the scoring board with 20 points, closely followed by Martin with 12 points and Biel contributing 8. Tennessee Tech saw Harvey make a roaring 19 points, with Egbuniwe adding 14 and Davis chipping in 13 points. The first half of the game concluded with a nail-biting tie at 37-37.

Performance Breakdown

Both teams exhibited similar field goal numbers, with SE Missouri firing 23-56 and Tennessee Tech landing 23-41. Tennessee Tech, however, took the lead in three-point shooting, with an 8-14 performance compared to SE Missouri’s 8-23. When it came to rebounds, SE Missouri took the upper hand with 29 rebounds, led by Smart’s 7, against Tennessee Tech’s 21, headed by Egbuniwe’s 10. SE Missouri also slightly edged out in assists, with 14 against Tennessee Tech’s 11, with Egbuniwe leading with 5.

Game Atmosphere

The game was noted for its cleanliness, with SE Missouri committing 16 fouls and Tennessee Tech only 10. The event was attended by 1,210 spectators, filling up a significant portion of the 9,280-capacity venue.

The battle between SE Missouri and Tennessee Tech was an exhilarating display of strategic play, skilled shooting, and fierce competition. The game not only showcased the athletic prowess of the players but also their ability to work as a cohesive unit, reflecting the essence of collegiate basketball at its finest.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

