Southampton's Smallbone Shines Amid Online Abuse: Martin's Emotional Reaction

Southampton manager Russell Martin couldn't have scripted it better. Ahead of his side's clash with Birmingham City, he issued a scathing attack against online trolls whose abuse led to Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone deleting his social media accounts. "I really hope that I get to celebrate on the pitch with Will having achieved something special," he said, previewing the trip to St Andrew's. And that's exactly what he did after Smallbone came up with two crucial assists to help deliver all three points to the Saints. Martin and club captain Jack Stephens embraced the 24-year-old, who lives with alopecia, in front of the travelling support. And after the game, he struggled to compose himself as he delivered a message to his young star.

"For Will to have that moment with the fans as well, I felt emotional about that - I do now. But he deserved that," said Martin. "Brilliant. Really, really brilliant," he added, speaking about Smallbone's performance. "Really top. So pleased for him, and the fans. He was amazing." Earlier in the week, Martin slammed the cowardly trolls for their abuse of the five-time capped Ireland star.

"I feel really sorry for Will that it's got to that point and I don't like social media for that reason," he said. "It has become a cesspit of negativity and toxicity and a place where people feel they can say something they would never say to their face." Everybody is so quick to pass judgement and express an opinion. "I am not on it but I have been made aware of it and some of the stuff I have seen, I just don't understand what human being says those things." It is to someone who, if you are a supporter, tries to give everything every day to your football club - a football club he loves. He has been desperate to play for this football club and he has been here since he was a kid.

Challenging Journey to Success

"You then have to understand some of the things Will has been through on his journey and the pain he has been through," Martin continued. Whatever you think of him, he plays a lot because he is brilliant and he is a fantastic young man who is growing a lot. It has been a privilege to work with him and to understand his story and what he has been through to get to this point. Smallbone has also spent 10 months on the sidelines recovering from an ACL injury in his young career to date.

Fight Against Online Abuse

"Will is one of the best people I have ever worked with so it makes me angry and sad that it has come to this," Martin continued. "Will has dealt with it in a way he feels is fit and if I had my choice, none of them would be on social media - I don't see the advantage. There are a lot of, for want of a better word, idiots and unhappy people that want to project their unhappiness on other people."

Empowering Athletes in the Digital Age

The incident with Smallbone underscores the urgent need for a supportive and respectful online environment, especially for public figures and athletes. It highlights the larger issue of online abuse and the impact it can have on individuals' mental and emotional well-being. Southampton's support for Smallbone, both on and off the pitch, serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of community and the importance of standing up against online harassment.

The emotional victory at St Andrew's is not just a win in the books for Southampton but a statement against online abuse and a testament to Smallbone's resilience and character. As the sports world continues to navigate the challenges of social media, stories like Smallbone's serve as a beacon of hope and a call for change, encouraging a more positive online culture for future generations.