en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Southampton FC’s Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Southampton FC’s Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract

In a move signaling Southampton FC’s commitment to nurture homegrown talent, young defender Jayden Moore has inked his first professional contract. The contract binds Moore, who celebrated his 17th birthday in December, to the club until 2026. His progression from a scholarship student to a professional player has been spurred by his robust performance at the onset of the season. A testament to his talent and potential, the contract allows Moore to continue his development at Southampton FC.

A Journey from Under-9s to a Professional Contract

Moore’s journey with Southampton FC started at the under-9s level, marking a long-standing relationship with the club. This season, he reached a significant milestone by making his debuts for both the under-18s and under-21s teams. With six appearances at the under-21 level, Moore is emerging as a ball-playing defender with a lot of promise. His new contract is a recognition of his talent and the potential he has shown.

Voices of Excitement and Praise

Upon signing the contract, Moore expressed his excitement and gratitude. He acknowledged the journey he has embarked on and the support he received along the way. On the other hand, Andy Goldie, the academy director, lauded Moore’s transition into full-time football. Goldie praised Moore’s performances, especially in the FA Youth Cup, and expressed his belief in Moore’s potential.

Southampton FC’s Vision for the Future

As part of their vision to strengthen their squad and boost their chances of returning to the Premier League, Southampton FC has reportedly identified Aston Villa playmaker Finn Azaz as a potential target. Currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle, Azaz has scored seven goals and recorded five assists in 28 appearances. With his transfer value now estimated at £1.3 million, Southampton FC faces competition from Middlesbrough for his signature.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Southampton’s 24-year-old midfielder, Flynn Downes, has opened up about his recent health struggle, a suspected E. coli infection that forced him out of three games in December. He attempted a rushed return, only to be sidelined once again. Despite the setback, Downes has marked his presence in the team, making 19 appearances this season. Fighting
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
4 mins ago
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
5 mins ago
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
2 mins ago
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
3 mins ago
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
4 mins ago
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
24 seconds
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
1 min
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
1 min
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
1 min
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
1 min
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
1 min
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
2 mins
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
2 mins
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
2 mins
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
46 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
58 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app