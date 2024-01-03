Southampton FC’s Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract

In a move signaling Southampton FC’s commitment to nurture homegrown talent, young defender Jayden Moore has inked his first professional contract. The contract binds Moore, who celebrated his 17th birthday in December, to the club until 2026. His progression from a scholarship student to a professional player has been spurred by his robust performance at the onset of the season. A testament to his talent and potential, the contract allows Moore to continue his development at Southampton FC.

A Journey from Under-9s to a Professional Contract

Moore’s journey with Southampton FC started at the under-9s level, marking a long-standing relationship with the club. This season, he reached a significant milestone by making his debuts for both the under-18s and under-21s teams. With six appearances at the under-21 level, Moore is emerging as a ball-playing defender with a lot of promise. His new contract is a recognition of his talent and the potential he has shown.

Voices of Excitement and Praise

Upon signing the contract, Moore expressed his excitement and gratitude. He acknowledged the journey he has embarked on and the support he received along the way. On the other hand, Andy Goldie, the academy director, lauded Moore’s transition into full-time football. Goldie praised Moore’s performances, especially in the FA Youth Cup, and expressed his belief in Moore’s potential.

