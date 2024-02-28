South West Stars Estelle Dragstra, Taneika Handley Shine in AFL Masters International Tour

Two trailblazing South West athletes, Estelle Dragstra from Busselton and Taneika Handley from Roelands, have been chosen for an honor that puts them and their sport on the global stage. Representing Australia in the AFL Masters Women's international tour, these formidable players will showcase their skills and passion for Australian Rules football across three pivotal matches against international teams in March 2024. This selection not only underscores their exceptional talent and dedication to the sport but also highlights the growing international appeal of Australian Rules football and its inclusivity, celebrating the vital role of veteran women athletes.

A Journey of Dedication and Skill

The selection of Dragstra and Handley for the Australian over-35s team is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and outstanding achievements in Australian Rules football. Their journey to the international stage involves rigorous training and preparation, with the duo set to face teams from Ireland and a combined team from England, Scotland, and Ireland. The matches are scheduled for Mayo on March 9, Cavan on March 16, and London on March 23, offering these athletes a unique platform to compete at an international level and promote the sport globally.

The International Appeal of Australian Rules Football

The inclusion of Australian athletes in international tours such as this one exemplifies the global reach and growing popularity of Australian Rules football. Competing abroad allows athletes like Dragstra and Handley to serve as ambassadors for their sport, introducing its dynamics, strategies, and camaraderie to a wider audience. Their participation in the AFL Masters Women's international tour not only shines a spotlight on their individual talents but also on the inclusive and expanding nature of Australian Rules football, emphasizing its appeal beyond traditional borders.

Empowering Veteran Women Athletes

Dragstra and Handley's representation of Australia in the AFL Masters Women's international tour is a significant milestone for veteran women athletes in sports. It sends a powerful message about the importance of inclusivity, recognition, and support for women athletes, regardless of age. Their achievements underscore the potential for veteran athletes to continue competing at high levels, inspiring others to pursue their passions and dispelling stereotypes about age and athletic performance. This event highlights the evolving landscape of sports, where dedication, skill, and love for the game transcend age barriers, offering new opportunities for veteran women athletes.

The selection of Estelle Dragstra and Taneika Handley for the AFL Masters Women's international tour is more than just a personal achievement; it represents a significant moment for Australian Rules football, veteran women athletes, and sports inclusivity at large. As these athletes prepare to compete on the international stage, their journey from the South West to representing Australia offers inspiration and a testament to the universal appeal and unifying power of sports. Their participation not only underscores the growing global interest in Australian Rules football but also champions the role of veteran women athletes in shaping the future of the sport.