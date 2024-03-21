South Sydney Shakeup: Cook Benched, Hawkins In for Crucial Roosters Clash

Under-pressure South Sydney Rabbitohs coach, Jason Demetriou, makes a daring selection move ahead of the anticipated face-off with the Sydney Roosters, aiming to avert a 0-3 season start. In a surprising tactical adjustment, Demetriou plans to bench star hooker Damien Cook for Siliva Havili, while Dean Hawkins is set to replace Lachlan Ilias in the halves, sparking widespread discussion on the team's strategy to regain form.

Advertisment

Strategic Overhaul in the Rabbitohs Camp

In a bid to rejuvenate the team's dynamics, Demetriou has opted for a bold strategy shift. Damien Cook, despite being the incumbent NSW No.9 and showcasing a solid performance in the season's opening games, will start from the bench. This decision mirrors a previous successful swap against the Warriors last season. Siliva Havili, known for his robust gameplay, is expected to take the starting spot, providing a different energy from the get-go. Meanwhile, Dean Hawkins, a South Sydney junior, gets his chance to prove his worth in the halves alongside Cody Walker, following Ilias' sidelining after only two games.

Demetriou's Decisions Under Scrutiny

Advertisment

The coach's selection decisions have not gone unnoticed, drawing comments from various quarters, including former players. Demetriou's approach, particularly in managing team changes and communication, has been a point of contention. However, the coach remains focused on the team's progress, highlighting Hawkins' calmness and adaptability as key factors in his selection. The move to bench Cook, a decision not taken lightly, underscores a strategic pivot intended to disrupt the opposition and inject fresh momentum into the Rabbitohs' gameplay.

Implications for the Rabbitohs' Season

This significant lineup change comes at a critical moment for South Sydney, as they seek to avoid a disheartening start to the season. With both Cook and Havili playing crucial roles in their respective positions, the adjustment is a gamble that Demetriou is willing to take. The outcome of this game could set the tone for the Rabbitohs' season, either vindicating the coach's bold choices or raising more questions about the team's direction. As the Rabbitohs prepare to face the Roosters, all eyes will be on Havili and Hawkins to see if they can turn the tide for their team.