South Portland's Remarkable Turnaround: 13 Straight Wins in Girls Basketball

In a thrilling turn of events, South Portland's girls basketball team has staged an astonishing comeback, winning their 13th game in a row after a shaky start to the season. Their latest victory was secured against Gorham at the Beal Gymnasium, in a Class AA South girls’ basketball clash that ended 38-31 in South Portland's favor.

Breaking the Streak

The win did not only extend South Portland's winning streak but dealt a blow to Gorham's 11-game winning spree, bringing their record down to 13-3. The game was a nail-biter, with South Portland catching up to an 8-8 tie after the first quarter, and then closing the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 17-15.

A Defensive Masterclass

Despite several turnovers, South Portland managed to suppress Gorham's offensive attempts, holding them to a single 3-point basket in the third period and upping their lead to 29-18. Gorham made a valiant comeback attempt in the final quarter, but South Portland clinched the victory with decisive free throws.

Meet the Team's Stars

Freshman Annie Whitmore led South Portland's charge with 12 points. Junior Emma Travis and sophomore Nyeerah Padgett also made notable contributions, netting 10 and 11 points respectively. Gorham's resistance was spearheaded by senior Ellie Gay, who scored 16 points.

The win has further fortified South Portland's top position in the Class AA South Heal Points standings, with just two games remaining in their regular season. This remarkable turnaround story is a testament to the team's resilience, adaptability, and unyielding spirit of competition.