South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand

As of January 1, South Pacific Bowling has been named the exclusive Aftermarket Distributor and Center Modernization Partner for Brunswick products in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. The new collaboration aims to leverage the combined expertise of both entities to augment the bowling experience in these markets.

A Century of Expertise

South Pacific Bowling, with over a century’s worth of cumulative experience in the bowling industry, offers a wide spectrum of services. Their offerings include the supply, installation, and maintenance of tenpin bowling equipment. Moreover, they provide comprehensive solutions for revitalizing residential spaces and entertainment facilities.

The Partnership’s Impact

The alliance between Brunswick Bowling and South Pacific Bowling is expected to fortify the operations of bowling centers in both Australia and New Zealand. By delivering superior service and technical support, the partnership aims to empower these centers to provide outstanding entertainment experiences to their local markets.

Words from Brunswick Bowling

John Prokopec, Brunswick Bowling’s director of international markets, announced the partnership with gusto. He expressed his excitement over the collaboration and highlighted the partnership’s objective of enhancing bowling experiences across the territories under their purview, which include Australia, New Zealand, and various Pacific Islands.

By harnessing the strengths of both South Pacific Bowling and Brunswick Bowling, this partnership is poised to set a new standard in the bowling industry, redefining the bowling experience in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.