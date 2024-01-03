en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand

As of January 1, South Pacific Bowling has been named the exclusive Aftermarket Distributor and Center Modernization Partner for Brunswick products in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. The new collaboration aims to leverage the combined expertise of both entities to augment the bowling experience in these markets.

A Century of Expertise

South Pacific Bowling, with over a century’s worth of cumulative experience in the bowling industry, offers a wide spectrum of services. Their offerings include the supply, installation, and maintenance of tenpin bowling equipment. Moreover, they provide comprehensive solutions for revitalizing residential spaces and entertainment facilities.

The Partnership’s Impact

The alliance between Brunswick Bowling and South Pacific Bowling is expected to fortify the operations of bowling centers in both Australia and New Zealand. By delivering superior service and technical support, the partnership aims to empower these centers to provide outstanding entertainment experiences to their local markets.

Words from Brunswick Bowling

John Prokopec, Brunswick Bowling’s director of international markets, announced the partnership with gusto. He expressed his excitement over the collaboration and highlighted the partnership’s objective of enhancing bowling experiences across the territories under their purview, which include Australia, New Zealand, and various Pacific Islands.

By harnessing the strengths of both South Pacific Bowling and Brunswick Bowling, this partnership is poised to set a new standard in the bowling industry, redefining the bowling experience in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

State Intervention against Piracy: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Government Seeks Balance in Managing Cost-of-Living Pressures and Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

2024: What's in Store for Australia's Property Market?

By Geeta Pillai

Affordable Australian Suburbs Emerge as Safe Havens Amid Record Property Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Five Top Exchange-Traded Funds to Consider on the ASX in 2024 ...
@Australia · 8 mins
Five Top Exchange-Traded Funds to Consider on the ASX in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
AER Considers Default Market Offer Amid Rising Solar Costs

By Geeta Pillai

AER Considers Default Market Offer Amid Rising Solar Costs
Global Developments: Homeownership, Corporate Collaborations, and Political Unrest

By Geeta Pillai

Global Developments: Homeownership, Corporate Collaborations, and Political Unrest
AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders; Safety Challenges at Lagos Port

By Geeta Pillai

AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders; Safety Challenges at Lagos Port
Geelong Port Workers Strike: A Fight for Fair Wages and Better Working Conditions

By Geeta Pillai

Geelong Port Workers Strike: A Fight for Fair Wages and Better Working Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
15 seconds
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
25 seconds
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
48 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
48 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
50 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
51 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
54 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
55 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
57 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
18 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app