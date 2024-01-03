en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener

At the dawn of the 2024 calendar, the golf world is all set to witness the spectacle of the PGA Tour season opener, The Sentry. The grand tournament is graced by a record 59-player field, featuring the crème de la crème of the golfing world, battling it out on the illustrious Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui.

Elite Field and Im Sung-jae’s Aspirations

In the elite lineup, one name stands out—Im Sung-jae. The 25-year-old South Korean golfer, known for his unwavering commitment and razor-sharp focus, is ready to tee off and make his mark. Other notable participants include Tom Kim, Kim Si-woo, An Byeong-hun, Hideki Matsuyama, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland.

Im Sung-jae, who secured 24th place in the 2023 FedExCup standings, has utilized his off-season to fine-tune his swing speed. His eyes are set on delivering better performances, especially in major tournaments. His best finish to date was a commendable second place at the 2020 Masters Tournament. His objectives for the new season echo his unwavering resolve—maintaining a strong position throughout the year, earning a spot in The Tour Championship, and making a significant impact in the majors.

The Sentry: A High-Stakes Affair

The Sentry is not just another tournament—it’s a platform where dreams are realized, careers are made, and legacies are etched. The stakes are high, with a whopping $20 million prize fund. The winner stands to gain both prestige and a hefty $3.6 million, along with 700 FedExCup points.

PGA Tour: A Return to Tradition and Social Responsibility

The PGA Tour is returning to a calendar-year schedule in 2024, reinstating a long-adhered tradition. But it’s not just about the sport, it’s also about making a positive impact. Sentry Insurance, the event’s sponsor, has demonstrated its commitment to the Maui community by donating over $2 million to local non-profits for fire relief efforts. This act of benevolence underscores the symbiotic relationship between the sport and the communities it thrives within.

0
Golf South Korea Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenyan Amateur Golfer Soars in World Rankings

By Salman Khan

Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino

By Salman Khan

Jason Day Trades Nike for Malbon Golf in Landmark Sponsorship Shift

By Salman Khan

Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Monterey Acquired by Concert Golf Partners

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf ...
@Golf · 5 hours
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf ...
heart comment 0
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024

By Salman Khan

Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances

By Salman Khan

2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
Year in Review: Tiger Woods’ Resilience, Paige Spiranac’s Rise, and the Uncertain Future of Golf

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: Tiger Woods' Resilience, Paige Spiranac's Rise, and the Uncertain Future of Golf
Patrick Cantlay Returns to Golf: A Swing for First Responders’ Families

By Salman Khan

Patrick Cantlay Returns to Golf: A Swing for First Responders' Families
Latest Headlines
World News
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
43 seconds
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
1 min
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
2 mins
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
2 mins
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
2 mins
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
2 mins
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app