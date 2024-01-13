South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories

The bleachers echoed with the roar of victory as South Florence High School’s boys basketball team clinched a compelling 68-48 victory over Myrtle Beach. It was a game that bore witness to a transformative second-half performance, shaking off the cobwebs of a less than satisfactory start, and featuring a display of might from junior power forward, Amare Adams.

A Turnaround Tale

Adams acknowledged the team’s initial lackluster performance, attributing the turnaround to a surge in effort. This saw him step up his game and contribute significantly to the scoring in the second half. It was a win that served as a balm to the bruise of a previous loss to Wilson, and one that pushed the Bruins’ record to 2-1 in Region 6-4A.

The Bench Steps Up

Coach Dom Harris underlined the crucial role played by the bench players in this win. They rose to the occasion, bolstering the team’s performance and contributing to the turnaround and eventual win. It was a game where nine players from South Florence found their names on the score sheet, with six notching up eight points or more.

Looking Ahead

Following this victory, the team is poised to participate in the forthcoming MLK Bash, hosted by Eau Claire High School. Several crucial games lie on the horizon, including a much-anticipated rivalry match against West Florence. The South Florence girls’ team also tasted victory, overcoming Myrtle Beach with a score of 40-31, marking their first Region 6-4A win. The girls’ victory was spearheaded by Jada Montgomery who netted 11 points.