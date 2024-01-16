South Davie and North Davie JV Girls Basketball Teams Face Mixed Outcomes in Season Openers

In a nail-biting season opener, the South Davie junior varsity girls basketball team narrowly missed a win against Corriher-Lipe, marking the score at 13-11. Despite the defeat, Coach Julie Snow stood firm in her recognition of her team's efforts. Shania Brown, the top scorer for South Davie, shone with four points, demonstrating her versatility as both point guard and post.

Standout Performers and New Faces

Brown was lauded by Snow for her aggressive play and competitive spirit. Newcomer Kady Joyce, though fresh to the game of basketball, made her mark with her defensive prowess, racking up steals and blocks. Another addition to the team, Karileigh Munday, along with the veteran player Hallie Head, received commendation for their hard work and improved performance respectively. Kylie Edwards also received a nod for her performance at the two spot.

The Challenge of Injuries

The team's roster faced an unexpected challenge as player Kate Welborn was sidelined due to injury, adding an additional layer of difficulty to the game.

North Davie's Mixed Bag of Results

In another match, North Davie celebrated a victory over Southeast, with key contributions from Camilla Sa', Kate Mason, Bella Barnette, and Mallory Blackwelder. However, their joy was short-lived as they later suffered a heavy 37-2 loss against China Grove, with Blackwelder scoring the team's only basket.

Looking to the Future

Coach Austin King of North Davie noted the team's inexperience and the formidable competition they face, hinting at the dominance of Selma Burke's team in the league. Nevertheless, the season has just begun, and there is still ample time for both teams to regroup, strategize, and come back stronger in the upcoming games.