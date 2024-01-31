South Dakota's Spring Creek Golf Course Discussed in Legislative Meeting

In a significant legislative committee meeting held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the future of the Spring Creek Golf Course was keenly discussed. The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (GFP) Department, represented by its Secretary Kevin Robling, presented to the Joint Committee on Appropriations, putting to rest speculations about the golf course's future.

Potential for Bike/Public Trail

Good Earth State Park is set to welcome the golf course into its fold. Robling clarified that contrary to prior considerations, the State has no plans to construct a campground at the golf course. The idea was initially mulled over but was subsequently dropped due to neighborhood protests. The State, however, is not planning to operate the golf course, leaving room for the possible appointment of a concessionaire for management. An aspect that is currently under scrutiny is the potential use of part of the property for a bike/public trail.

Good Earth State Park Expansion

The deed purchase by the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation is expected to be finalized in October 2024. Amidst this, there were questions raised about the use of proceeds if the golf course were to be sold. Suggestions were made to channel these funds into other state park projects. Robling also provided an update on the nearing completion of the expansion of Palisades State Park near Sioux Falls. The expansion will feature additional camping spots and a brand new visitor center, which is slated to open its doors in May.

Funding for Dam Projects and Other Initiatives

A discussion about funding for dam projects at Lake Alvin and Newell Lake also took place. A request for a funding boost of $1.9 million was raised to supplement previous appropriations and FEMA funds, bringing the total to a substantial $8.7 million. The GFP is also in the process of raising funds for two large-scale projects. One is a shooting sports complex near Rapid City, which needs a hefty $12 million. The other is the expansion of the Outdoor Campus East in Sioux Falls, which has already secured $2.6 million of the needed $3 million in donations.