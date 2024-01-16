South Dakota's E-Bike Legislation: Unintended Consequences for Mickelson Trail

South Dakota's Game, Fish and Parks Department's bid to permit Class 2 e-bikes on the George S. Mickelson Trail has inadvertently opened a Pandora's box. The attempt to include Class 2 e-bikes, which are capable of propelling the bike without pedaling up to 20 mph, has raised the possibility of a significant shift in the types of e-bikes allowed on the trail. Currently, the trail permits Class 1 and Class 3 e-bikes, both necessitating pedaling by the rider. Class 1 e-bikes cease to provide motor assistance at 20 mph, while Class 3 e-bikes stop assisting at 28 mph. The legislation that threatens to alter the e-bike landscape on the trail is now before the full Senate.

Legislation Backfires

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department originally brought the legislation to the Senate’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee with the intent of allowing Class 2 electric bicycles on the over 100-mile long Mickelson Trail. However, the move has been met with opposition, and has resulted in an unexpected twist. Testifying against the legislation, SB56, were a former legislator and a Republican representative, voicing concerns about safety and speed.

Unforeseen Amendment

In a surprising move, Republican Sen. Randy Deibert amended the legislation, proposing that only Class 1 e-bikes be allowed on the trail. This amendment diverges significantly from the original intent of the department, which believes that allowing all e-bike classes, including Class 2, would not pose any issues. If passed, this amendment could drastically limit the types of e-bikes permitted on the George S. Mickelson Trail.

Implications for the Future

The amendment and the ensuing debate highlight the complexities surrounding the regulation of e-bikes. The situation in South Dakota serves as a reminder of the need for clear, comprehensive legislation that balances the desire for increased accessibility with safety considerations. As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity, the outcome of this legislative decision could have far-reaching implications for e-bike users not only in South Dakota, but across the country.